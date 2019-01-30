Canada reducing Canadian staff at Cuba embassy by half

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Wednesday it is removing up to half of the Canadians at its embassy in Cuba after another diplomat was found to have fallen mysteriously ill.

Canada has confirmed 14 cases of mysterious health problems since early 2017. Twenty-six American embassy workers in Cuba have also been affected, suffering a range of symptoms and diagnoses including mild traumatic brain injury, also known as concussion.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Wednesday that tests confirmed a 14th case.

Canada said in November it was considering all options regarding its embassy in Cuba after a 13th case was confirmed. Canada is going from about 16 positions for Canadian staff at the Havana embassy to up to eight.

Canada ordered the families of diplomatic staff in Cuba to return home last April. The 14 Canadians affected includes diplomats and some of their family members. A senior Canadian government official said in a briefing for journalists that the latest case was reported on Dec. 29.

Canada will continue to have an ambassador in Havana and officials said full consular services will be available to Canadians. But officials said other programs may be adjusted in the coming weeks and diplomatic staff from outside Cuba might assist.

Cuba is a favorite tourist destination for Canadians and the Canadian government said there is no evidence of any related ailments among Canadian travelers.

A senior Canadian government official said in the briefing that Cuba has been cooperating from the beginning and said Cuban officials are as frustrated as Canadian officials. One official said Canadian relations with Cuba are very strong. Canadian government officials provided a briefing on the latest developments on condition of anonymity.

Cuba has adamantly denied any involvement. The mysterious case has sent U.S.-Cuba relations plummeting from what had been a high point when the two countries, estranged for a half century, restored full diplomatic ties under President Barack Obama in 2015.

Kimberly Breier, the current U.S. assistant secretary of state for the region, noted the latest confirmed Canadian injury in a tweet.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected from Canada and the U.S. We demand the Cuban government fulfill its obligation to protect foreign diplomats & their families,” Breier tweeted.

A Canadian official said government officials are working closely with U.S. officials. The U.S. has not said what caused the incidents, although initial speculation centered on some type of sonic attack. The Canadian official said they have no information to indicate a cause or what might or who might be behind it.