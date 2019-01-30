BIG 3: Extreme COLD, 3rd Trolley on the Loop & Elsa Arrested

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



1. More than three-quarters of Americans are dealing with snow, bone-chilling winds and breathtakingly cold temperatures. The National Weather Services estimates more than 250-million people will be in freezing.2. A third car is being added to the Loop Trolley system in St. Louis.3.“ATTENTION: Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been canceled. Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice! LOL!