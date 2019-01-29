Waste unleashed from Brazil dam on its way to a larger river

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A torrent of muddy mining waste unleashed by a dam breach that killed at least 84 people in southeastern Brazil is now heading down a small river with high concentrations of iron oxide. It threatens to contaminate a much larger river that provides drinking water to communities in five of the country’s 26 states.

The release of the muddy waste has already turned the normally greenish water of the Parapoeba River brown about 11 miles (18 kilometers) downstream from the southeastern city of Brumadhinho, where the broken dam is.

The chief of an indigenous community said Tuesday that Brazilian environmental agents warned his community to stop fishing in the river, bathing in it and using its water for the plants they cultivate as food.