‘Superstore’ actor relishes true-to-life gay Filipino role

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — For Nico Santos, the role he plays on NBC’s sitcom “Superstore” is personal.

The actor said Tuesday he never imagined he’d be in a project that celebrates his identity as a gay Asian man.

Santos said he also appreciates the comedy’s focus on what his character, Mateo, has faced after learning that he’s an undocumented immigrant.

He frequently hears from viewers who are grateful that the issue is being addressed, Santos said, and he’s glad his character is portrayed with “dignity and respect.”

Santos and his “Superstore” cast mates took part in a panel discussion on the show, which returns in March from a midseason break.

Santos played Oliver in the box-office hit “Crazy Rich Asians.”