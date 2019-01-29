Randy Houser: ‘Baby Houser Is Coming In June’

Photo By: Tatiana Houser Instagram

Big news in the Randy Houser household! He went to Instagram on Sunday and told the world about his whole world, that him and wife, Tatiana, are having their first child together. “2019 just keeps getting better. Man it has been hard to keep this secret because we are SO EXCITED. We’re Pregnant!!! BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE! I feel so completely blessed to have this news to share 🙏🏼 Can’t wait for the best year of our lives @tatianahouser”.

The two have been married since 2016 and the baby will be joining their already six-year-old son, West, who’s his child with his ex-wife Jessica Yantz.

