Europe’s rights court denies request to disembark migrants

Tuesday, January 29, 2019
MILAN (AP) — Europe’s human rights court has denied a request by the German humanitarian group Sea Watch to disembark 47 migrants stuck on a rescue ship off Sicily.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, however requested in its decision Tuesday that Italy “take all necessary measures as soon as possible” to provide the migrants with adequate medical care, food, water and basic supplies. And it said the 15 unaccompanied minors on the boat should receive legal guardianship.

In the latest standoff, Italy’s hard-line interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to allow the migrants rescued on Jan. 19 off the coast of Libya to disembark until other European nations agree to accept them.

Salvini faces possible charges for failing to allow 177 migrants to disembark at a port in Catania last August.

