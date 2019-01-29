Open
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:35 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:35 a.m. EST

Lawmakers hopeful of agreement that would prevent shutdown

For US-China trade talks, hopes are high, expectations low

Venezuela opposition urges walkouts to pressure Maduro

Midwest cities scramble to keep homeless from dangerous cold

FBI finds no specific motive in Vegas attack that killed 58

After bankruptcy, PG&E headed back to court over wildfires

Apple opens new chapter amid weakening iPhone demand

‘Empire’ cast member alleges homophobic attack in Chicago

US launches plan for asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

China-US row over tech giant Huawei overshadows trade talks

