Monday, January 28, 2019
Before it hits Netflix, Sundance previews 'Velvet Buzzsaw'

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Dan Gilroy’s satirical contemporary art world thriller “Velvet Buzzsaw” will be available to Netflix subscribers worldwide this Friday, but ticketholders at the Sundance Film Festival got a sneak peek at the film Sunday night in Park City, Utah.

The film reunites Gilroy with his wife Rene Russo and her fellow “Nightcrawler” star Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s about a deceased artist’s paintings that start to kill people.

Gilroy says he is a Netflix disciple now, both for how its democratized accessibility for audiences and also for how the studio is taking chances on edgy films that traditional studios don’t often make anymore.

