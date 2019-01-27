Trump casts doubt on seeing a budget deal that he’d accept

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the odds congressional negotiators will craft a deal to end his border wall standoff with Congress are “less than 50-50.”

Trump tells The Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t think the negotiators will strike a deal that he’d accept. He pledges to build a wall anyway using his executive powers to declare a national emergency if necessary.

A bipartisan committee of House and Senate lawmakers are expected to consider border spending as part of the legislative process to keep the government open past a Feb. 15 deadline for a budget agreement.

Hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers prepared to return to work now that the 35-day shutdown is over.