Open
Close
Sunday, January 27, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid

Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid

SEATTLE (AP) — For a businessman who has given about $150,000 to Democratic campaigns, former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is generating tepid — or even hostile — responses within the party as he weighs a presidential bid.

That’s partly because reports have suggested he’s considering running as an independent, a prospect that many worry could draw support from the eventual Democratic nominee and hand President Donald Trump another four years in office.

The 65-year-old Seattle billionaire launches a tour Monday to promote his latest book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.” He has stops in New York; Tempe, Arizona; Seattle; and San Francisco — but no dates for the early voting states of Iowa or New Hampshire.

His office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC