Alonso anchors victory in first Rolex 24 stopped for rain

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fernando Alonso is the third Formula One champion to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona following his role as anchor for Wayne Taylor Racing in the rain-shortened endurance event.

Alonso drove the Cadillac DPi to the lead in each of his three stints at Daytona International Speedway. His final pass was of Felipe Nasr, who missed a turn and drove through a deep patch of water as Alonso stayed on course and took over the lead.

IMSA called a red flag shortly after that pass, and drivers waited in their pits almost two hours for a decision on the remainder of the race.

It was called 10 minutes from the finish, the first time rain prevented the Rolex from going the distance.

Alonso joins Phil Hill (1964) and Mario Andretti (1972) as F1 champions to also win the most prestigious sports car event in North America. Alonso has two F1 titles but retired from that series in November.

The Spaniard now has won the Rolex, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix. The next big event on his bucket list is the Indianapolis 500 in May.

