Chen 1st after short program, Cain and LeDuc win US title

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan Chen took the lead at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with a dazzling short program Saturday and is in great position to win a third straight national title.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc won the pairs competition, and the ice dancing showdown between several teams with local ties was still to come Saturday night.

Chen, the reigning world champion, received a score of 113.42 for a program that included a quad flip and a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination. Jason Brown (100.52) and Vincent Zhou (100.25) were second and third.

Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea, who led the pairs competition after the short program, fell to fourth after a disappointing free skate. Cain and LeDuc, skating last, took advantage. Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier finished second, followed by Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Nathan Bartholomay.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister