Bricks and Mortar wins inaugural Pegasus turf race

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bricks and Mortar won the inaugural running of the Pegasus World Cup Turf on Saturday, at $7 million the richest grass race ever run in North America.

Magic Wand was second, and Delta Prince third.

It was the sixth win in eight career starts for Bricks and Mortar, who was ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and trained by Chad Brown — the reigning Eclipse Award winners in the jockey and trainer category.

The turf race was the first of two races on the Pegasus card. The dirt race, with a $9 million purse, was to be held later Saturday.

Bricks and Mortar waited patiently to make his move over soft, rainsoaked turf at Gulfstream Park and held on in the stretch to return $7.60, $4.20 and $3.20 to his backers. Magic Wand — who dueled with Bricks and Mortar over the final furlong — paid $9 and $6.40, and Delta Prince paid $6.60.