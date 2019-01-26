Saturday, January 26, 2019
AP Top International News at 12:12 a.m. EST
2019-01-26
19 dead as bombs target cathedral in southern Philippines
Hope turns to anguish after Brazil dam collapse; 40 dead
Venezuela allows US diplomats to stay, defusing showdown
Pope seeks to end stigma of AIDS with visit to church home
US envoy claims ‘significant progress’ in talks with Taliban
Cubans inaugurate first new Catholic church in decades
The Latest: Venezuelan military attache breaks with Maduro
The Latest: 19 dead, 48 hurt in bomb attack in Philippines
Day and night, yellow vest protests keep pressure on Macron
Protesters storm Turkish base in north Iraq, teenager killed