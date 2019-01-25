‘Untouchable’ charts the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Harvey Weinstein is back at the Sundance Film Festival in a new documentary from director Ursula Macfarlane that charts the disgraced mogul’s rise and fall. “Untouchable” premiered at the festival where Weinstein once wielded so much power Friday evening.

The film contains interviews with a handful of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Paz de la Huerta. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

“Untouchable” isn’t just about sexual misconduct, but about Weinstein’s rise to power. It has interviews with former staffers and employees of Miramax and The Weinstein Company who talk about both his charisma and his monstrous abuses and bullying at work.