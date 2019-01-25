TRENDING: Gov. Workers Miss 2nd Paycheck, New Lights at Busch & Boy PROVES Brady is a Cheater!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

The senate blocked both plans to end the government shutdown yesterday, meaning some 800,000 government workers will miss a 2nd paycheck.

The St. Louis Cardinals are getting a new state of the art LED lighting system at Busch stadium this March. The lights even coordinate with Home Run celebrations!

AND

A 10-year-old boy in Kentucky won a science fair by PROVING that TOM BRADY is a cheater. He led his own experiments by throwing deflated footballs, and found that under-inflated ones travel farther.