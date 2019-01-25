Open
Close
Friday, January 25, 2019
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Russia drops appeal against athletics doping ban

Russia drops appeal against athletics doping ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s athletics federation has dropped its legal challenge against its ban from international competitions.

Russia has been banned from international meetings since 2015 because of doping, though dozens of top athletes have been allowed to compete by the IAAF in a neutral status.

In September, the Russian federation appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, including a claim it was unfair for the IAAF to require access to evidence of past doping cases stored at a Moscow laboratory. The data and samples are guarded by Russian law enforcement.

Russian athletics federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin says “we need to focus efforts on negotiations … and not waste time and strength on legal processes.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC