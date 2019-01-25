Lauren Alaina Fresh Off A Break Up, Ready To Move On



It was only a couple of days ago that we heard the sad news of country star Lauren Alaina and ex-fiance Alex Hopkins calling off their engagement. And although a couple days isn’t the typical grace period for people to get over someone, Lauren appears to be on track for it. Yesterday, she went to Instagram and posted a picture of herself in a bikini with a power stance, and a caption that read, “Maya-hee, Maya-who, Maya-ho, Maya-haha. Just living Maya life.”

If she’s not ready to move on, it sure looks like it. She’s currently in Mexico performing on Crash My Playa, and living her best life it turns out. The two had been together for 6 years, but decided to call it quits earlier this week as reported on the socials.

“You have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” the two shared jointly. “You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement. While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years.”

