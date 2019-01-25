For 25 years, SAG Awards have been ‘the actors’ party’

Open
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards turn 25 on Sunday, a milestone not only for the show but also for the executive producer who has shaped it since its inception.

Kathy Connell has worked on every show since the SAG Awards were first held in 1995. She’s presided over several changes — the first year didn’t honor a film ensemble cast, but that was added by year two. Now the award is a reliable predictor of which films have a shot at the best picture prize at the Oscars.

Connell says she considers the show “the actors’ party” and structures it so that it not only celebrates the nominees, but also the craft of acting.

Sunday’s ceremony will air live on TNT and TBS.

