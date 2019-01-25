New Country 923 is proud to welcome the 2019 Country Megaticket presented by Missouri Lottery to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! Megatickets go on sale Friday, February 1st at 10am. Get your tickets and info at livenation.com, megaticket.com, and the Club Fitness Box Office at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Individual ticket sales information coming soon!

New in 2019 – The Platinum Megaticket comes with Elite Parking for all seven show. One pass per order.

Concert Dates:

Friday, May 17th: Rascal Flatts with special guests



Saturday, June 1st: Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes

Friday, June 28th: Brad Paisley with Chris Lane and Riley Green

Thursday, July 11th: Chris Young with Chris Janson and more

Thursday, August 8th: Florida Georgia Line with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, Hardy

Saturday, August 17th: Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston

Saturday, August 24th: Jason Aldean with Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, and Dee Jay Silver

New Country Pre-Sale Info:

Wednesday, January 30th at 10am – Thursday, January 31st at 10pm

Code: NEWCOUNTRY

