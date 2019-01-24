Zeroed In: Ottavino will become 1st Yankee to wear No. 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Turns out Derek Jeter was not the last of the New York Yankees’ single digits.

The tradition-laden Yankees say newly signed reliever Adam Ottavino will become the first player in franchise history to wear No. 0, a decision that was OK’d by owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Ottavino had worn 0 with the Colorado Rockies since the 2013 season after having 37, 35 and 56 previously in his big league career. He also wore the number — playing off the Os in his last name — at Berkeley Carroll High School in Brooklyn.

Jeter was thought to be the last player with a single-digit uniform on the Yankees, wearing it from 1995-2014 and being honored with its retirement in 2017. New York has retired Nos. 1 (Billy Martin), 3 (Babe Ruth), 4 (Lou Gehrig), 5 (Joe DiMaggio), 6 (Joe Torre), 7 (Mickey Mantle), 8 (Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey) and 9 (Roger Maris).

New York finalized its $27 million, three-year contract with Ottavino on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander gets a $3 million signing bonus payable on Jan. 1, 2022, and annual salaries of $8 million.