US faces tough choices as it weighs next moves on Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says “all options are on the table” as the U.S. seeks to push Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power. But the reality is much more complicated.

The U.S. still has tools to apply pressure on Maduro, even after years of tough rhetoric and increasing sanctions.

But further targeted measures may do little to hurt the already-reeling South American country and a major step like halting Venezuelan oil imports might hurt the American economy and even raise gas prices.

The most extreme step, direct military action, appears not to be under consideration, at least for now.