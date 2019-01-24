TRENDING: STL Police Officer Killed, Carrie Underwood Had Her Baby & No Candy Hearts!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

A 24 year old off duty St. Louis police officer was killed in an accidental shooting early this morning, the female officer has not been identified.

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son yesterday, Jacob Bryan Fisher and said quote “our hearts are full”

AND

For the first Valentine’s Day since 1901, conversation hearts will NOT be on sale this year. The company who makes them went out of business and the company who now owns the rights didn’t get production set up in time.