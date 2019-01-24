Ravens coach John Harbaugh gets new 4-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has received a new four-year contract following a season in which he guided Baltimore to the AFC North title.

The new deal is designed to keep the winningest coach in Ravens history under contract through the 2022 season. It replaces a pact that was slated to end after next year.

The 56-year-old Harbaugh took over as Ravens coach in 2008. Under his guidance, the team has reached the playoffs seven times and won a Super Bowl.

His record in Baltimore is 114-78, including 10-6 in the postseason. Among current NFL coaches, Harbaugh has the fourth-longest tenure in the league.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL