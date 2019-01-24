Open
Official: Israel to allow Qatari payment to Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says Israel has approved the transfer of $15 million in Qatari aid to the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday blocked the transfer after a Palestinian sniper shot an Israeli soldier along the Gaza border, hitting him in the helmet and lightly wounding him.

But the Israeli official said Thursday that security officials have now decided to allow the transfer. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Although Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies, Israel has permitted previous transfers to help calm the difficult conditions in Gaza.

Hamas is to use the money to pay thousands of civil servants.

