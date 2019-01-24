Manafort due back in court over allegations he lied

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Manafort is making his first court appearance in months as prosecutors and defense lawyers argue over whether the former Trump campaign chairman intentionally lied to investigators.

Attorneys with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office say Manafort breached his plea deal by repeatedly making false statements after he began cooperating with them in September. Manafort’s lawyers say he simply had an inconsistent recollection of facts and events from several years ago. They also say he suffers from depression and anxiety.

Manafort had asked to skip Friday’s appearance in federal court in Washington. But Judge Amy Berman Jackson denied the request, saying he’d already missed several court dates.

Manafort then asked for permission to attend court in a suit rather than his jail uniform. The judge granted the request.