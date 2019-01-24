Kayne, O’Shea lead after pairs short program at US nationals

DETROIT (AP) — Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea are leading the pairs competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Thursday’s short program.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc are second, followed by Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier. Alexa and Christopher Knierim, who beat Kayne and O’Shea for the title at this event last year, are in seventh place.

Kayne and O’Shea, the U.S. pairs champions in 2016, received a score of 71.83. They lead Cain and LeDuc by 1.36 points heading into Saturday’s free skate.

Kayne and O’Shea finished second at the Internationaux de France in November.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister