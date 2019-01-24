Indonesian in North Korea trial wins appeal for statements

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — An Indonesian woman jointly accused of murdering the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader has won an appeal to obtain witness statements given to police as part of her defense.

But prosecutors say they will challenge the Appeal Court’s ruling in the nation’s top court.

The High Court in August found there was enough evidence to infer that Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, along with four missing North Korean suspects, had engaged in a “well-planned conspiracy” to kill Kim Jong Nam. The women are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim’s face in a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13, 2017.

Gooi Soon Seng, a lawyer for Aisyah, said Thursday the trial will likely be deferred again pending prosecutors’ appeal. It is due to resume Monday.