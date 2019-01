TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

The senate will hold competing votes tomorrow with hopes to end the government shutdown, which is now on day 32.

The Oscar nominees were announced yesterday, and “Black Panther” is the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture.

Someone started a petition to get the Rams and Saints to replay the NFC Championship game because of the controversial finish and it now has more than 680,000 signatures.