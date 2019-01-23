Landon Donovan signs with MASL’s San Diego Sockers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former U.S. national team and MLS star Landon Donovan is coming out of retirement again, this time to play for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.

Donovan, 36, signed a contract Wednesday and will be introduced Thursday.

He’ll make his debut on Feb. 15 when the Sockers host the Tacoma Stars. The team says he’ll play all home matches, a select road schedule and all playoff matches.

Donovan was part of a group that backed a failed November ballot measure that would have redeveloped the site of the city’s football stadium and bring an MLS team to San Diego.

