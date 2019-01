Mason has a kid who’ll be turning 15 this year in the house & he’s looking to learn how to drive. Is it okay to take the kids out on the actual road before they get to the classes & the test? Listen to the calls that came in about this from today’s show & MORE that didn’t make the air.. because maybe they shouldn’t have.. LISTEN to the PODCAST from today’s show, below!

