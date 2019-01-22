TRENDING: Rams/Patriots SB, Draw an “X” and $100K a Month on Childcare

TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

The Rams and the Patriots are heading to the Superbowl – and as far as the botched Saints/Rams call…Goodell has the power to reschedule or change the outcome of the game, but probably won’t.

The newest internet debate is the correct way to write the letter “X.”

The most popular way is to start top-left, and draw the first line down and to the right, then draw the second line from top-right to bottom-left.

AND

Rumor has it KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST pay $100,000 a month on childcare for their three kids, that’s over a million a year!