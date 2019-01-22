Open
Home » Mason & Remy » BIG 3: Oscar Noms, Safest Cities in MO & Bud Light Free Beer!

1. Roma and The Favourite earned the most nominations this year for The Oscars. 2. Top five safest cities in Missouri are all in St. Louis County. The study was conducted by examining data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting tool and comparing it with their internal research. Ballwin, Webster Groves, Town and Country, Clayton & Kirkwood. 3. Bud Light is continuing it’s new tradition of buying beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl.

