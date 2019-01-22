Australia asks about dual citizen reported missing in China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government says it is seeking information about a Chinese-Australian writer who has been reported missing in China.

Novelist and influential online commentator Yang Hengjun was a Chinese diplomat before he became an Australian citizen. Friends say he been living in the United States with his wife and her child and had returned to China last week.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement on Wednesday it was “seeking information about an Australian citizen who has been reported missing in China. Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment.”

Yang’s friend, University of Technology Sydney academic Feng Chongyi, told The Australian newspaper he believes Yang is now being detained in Beijing by the Ministry of State Security.