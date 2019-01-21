Open
Prop bets popular for Super Bowl, but NFL wants them gone

Prop bets popular for Super Bowl, but NFL wants them gone

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Wagers on how many touchdown passes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will throw or how many rushing yards Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley will gain are likely to be popular options for bettors on the Super Bowl.

But if the National Football League had its way, prop bets would be prohibited as too vulnerable to match-fixing.

In September, NFL Executive Vice President Jocelyn Moore asked Congress to let leagues and regulators ban bets that involve the performance of individual athletes.

But Joe Asher, CEO of bookmaker William Hill US, says he’s never seen a player proposition bet being manipulated to fix the outcome.

These bets account for a small percentage of regular-season sports bets, but will be more popular during the Super Bowl.

