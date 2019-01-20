AP Top Political News at 12:16 a.m. EST
2019-01-20
Shutdown goes on as Trump offer doesn’t budge Democrats
Giuliani: ‘So what’ if Trump and Cohen discussed testimony
GOP senators try to figure how out closely to run with Trump
A scaled-down, but still angry, Women’s March returns
The shutdown today: Trump lashes out after Dems reject offer
Trump celebrates new citizens in Oval Office ceremony
Elizabeth Warren planning 1st trip to South Carolina
US, South Korean diplomats attending NKorea talks in Sweden
The Latest: Shutdown proposal unlikely to break logjam
Trump salutes remains of 4 Americans killed in Syria attack