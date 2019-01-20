Open
Sunday, January 20, 2019
AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EST

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Shutdown goes on as Trump offer doesn’t budge Democrats

Ice glazes over swath of US as wind chills fall below zero

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT

In rare move, Israel confirms attacking Iran forces in Syria

China’s 2018 economic growth sinks to 3-decade low

Giuliani: ‘So what’ if Trump and Cohen discussed testimony

Super Bowl: Pats vs Rams in a meeting of Past vs Future

