The Latest: Pelosi dismisses Trump proposal as ‘non-starter’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s forthcoming proposal for ending the 29-day partial government shutdown is a “non-starter.”

Minutes before Trump was to unveil his plan at the White House, the California Democrat said early reports about the proposal indicated it was insufficient.

Trump wants to trade temporary protections against deportation for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants for money to build his wall. Democrats want the protections to be permanent and want him to reopen government before negotiating on border security.

The California Democrat says Trump’s expected offer is “not a good-faith effort” to help the immigrants and could not pass the House.

The White House has billed Trump’s plan as an attempt to end the shutdown. But it’s drawn nothing but negative reviews from Democrats so far.

___

2:55 p.m.

Democrats are disparaging a proposal that’s expected to be coming from President Donald Trump that the White House has said is aimed at ending the 29-day partial government shutdown.

Trump is expected to say he’d accept temporarily protecting from deportation hundreds of thousands of young “Dreamer” immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children. In exchange, he wants $5.7 billion to start building a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The second-ranking Democratic senator, Richard Durbin of Illinois, says Trump’s proposal was unacceptable and couldn’t pass the Senate, which Republicans control only narrowly.

Durbin and other Democrats want Trump to reopen government before talks can start.

Top Democratic aides are criticizing Trump’s offer because it isn’t a permanent solution for Dreamers and because it includes money for the wall, which the party strongly opposes.

___

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce later Saturday that he is open to trading protections for young immigrants in exchange for money for his long-promised border wall.

That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss them by name.

The dispute over Trump’s border wall has caused a partial government shutdown now into its fifth week.

Vice President Mike Pence, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney have been working “non-stop” on the proposal, according to one of the people.

The proposal would protect immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. It also would extend protections for those with Temporary Protected Status, a program that allows people from certain countries affected by natural disasters or violence to remain in the U.S.

Trump is scheduled to make the announcement from the White House at 4 p.m.

—Associated Press writer Jill Colvin

___

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll be making a “major announcement” on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon as the standstill over his border wall continues into its fifth week.

Democrats are now proposing hundreds of millions of dollars for new immigration judges and improvements to ports of entry from Mexico but nothing for the wall, a House aide said, as the party begins fleshing out its vision of improving border security.

After days of bitter clashes between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it was unclear if the twin developments represented serious steps toward resolving the fight. But they were the first tangible signs of movement in a dispute that has caused a partial government shutdown, which Saturday was entering its record 29th day.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. government shutdown: https://apnews.com/GovernmentShutdown