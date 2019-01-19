Polish, European officials to attend burial of slain mayor

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — People from across Poland are waiting in a long line to enter the Gdansk basilica for the funeral of the city’s slain mayor.

Polish and European officials are expected to attend the ceremony remembering Mayor Piotr Adamowicz, 53, who died Monday after being stabbed the night before at a charity event. The suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

European Council President Donald Tusk, a personal friend of Adamowicz, will join Poland’s current and former presidents and prime ministers. City mayors from other countries are also expected at the burial at the Gothic St. Mary’s Basilica.

The urn with the mayor’s ashes will be laid to rest at one of the basilica’s chapels.