Number of 2020 bids by women buoys gender equality advocates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advocates for gender equality are gearing up for at least four women to compete for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

As activists prepare to demonstrate in dozens of cities on Saturday for the third annual Women’s March, those female candidates are exciting to groups pushing for more women in elected office and for progress on issues from reproductive rights to greater child care access.

But the crowded field of female contenders, which already includes Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand, also presents big challenges.

The powerful female voting bloc that helped Democrats take back the House in 2018 could split, as could critical financial and grassroots support. Not to mention that gender bias remains a key concern for advocates and analysts alike.