1. The Defense Department on Friday identified one of the four members of the military killed in a suicide bombing in Syria this week was from St. Louis. DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, a Des Smet grad and a former US Navy SEAL, was an intelligence expert in Syria with the troops hoping to collect information about security and adversaries in the area.2. The third annual march will go on as planned Saturday. Participants can start gathering at 10 a.m. in Aloe Plaza, across from Union Station. The march starts at 10:30 a.m.3. Astronomers say a rare “blood supermoon” will be on display Sunday night and Monday morning.