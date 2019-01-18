Open
Friday, January 18, 2019
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EST

The Latest: Democrats offer more money for border security

Trump plans ‘major announcement’ on border, longest shutdown

Mueller disputes accuracy of BuzzFeed report on Trump, Cohen

The Latest: Trump: ‘Great day’ for US after report disputed

Supreme Court inaction suggests DACA safe for another year

Gillibrand, in Iowa, bills herself as a fighter for families

Romney backs Trump in shutdown showdown, questions Pelosi

The Latest: Iranian TV journalist not accused of crime

Products made of threatened African wildlife sold at US expo

The Latest: SKorean leader says 2nd summit a turning point

