Thursday, January 17, 2019
Home » Bud and Broadway »

TRENDING: Government Shutdown Day 27, Insta Record Challenged & Missing Donkey!

Now on day 27, the government shutdown is the longest in the nation’s history. The shutdown has many people upset including Cardi B who posted a video to Instagram which now has nearly 9 million views.

JENNIFER GARNER and ELLEN DEGENERES are chasing the ‘egg’ for the next Instagram record.  Jennifer posted a photo of a carrot, and Ellen posted another egg with KYLIE JENNER’S face on it. Bud and Broadway also posted Naked Mic – like the pic at the Bud and Broadway Insta.

AND

If you live in Monroe County and are missing a donkey, the police department has it. They posted on Facebook yesterday that it was found and to contact them if your donkey is missing.

