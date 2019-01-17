TRENDING: Government Shutdown Day 27, Insta Record Challenged & Missing Donkey!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered the Annual Clearance Sale at Carol House Furniture!

Now on day 27, the government shutdown is the longest in the nation’s history. The shutdown has many people upset including Cardi B who posted a video to Instagram which now has nearly 9 million views.

JENNIFER GARNER and ELLEN DEGENERES are chasing the ‘egg’ for the next Instagram record. Jennifer posted a photo of a carrot, and Ellen posted another egg with KYLIE JENNER’S face on it. Bud and Broadway also posted Naked Mic – like the pic at the Bud and Broadway Insta.

AND

If you live in Monroe County and are missing a donkey, the police department has it. They posted on Facebook yesterday that it was found and to contact them if your donkey is missing.