Sharapova vs Wozniacki in key 3rd-round match at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki will have her most daunting challenge in defense of her Australian Open women’s singles title when she takes on five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the third round at Melbourne Park on Friday.

The two haven’t played since 2015 when Sharapova finished the year ranked fourth and Wozniacki was 17th. Now Wozniacki is seeded third here and Sharapova is 30th.

The match preceding that one on Rod Laver Arena will see defending men’s singles champion Roger Federer take on American Fritz Taylor. Rafael Nadal opens night play on the same court against Australian Alex de Minaur, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber’s match against Australian wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell.

Morning rain showers meant the roofs at all three main show courts were closed and the start of play was delayed on outside courts.

