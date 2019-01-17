Metallica, Miley Cyrus perform at Chris Cornell tribute

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Many from Metallica and the Foo Fighters rocked on with electrifying performances as several others gave heartfelt speeches in memory of the late Chris Cornell.

Cornell’s wife, Vickey, said the well-respected singer is musically “immortal” at her husband’s tribute concert called “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” on Wednesday night at The Forum.

Cornell died at age 52 in May 2017. His death was ruled a suicide.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted most of the five-hour tribute concert that took the sold-out crowd through Cornell’s career and catalog, with performances by members of his former bands Soundgarden and Audioslave. The all-star lineup also included Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Brandi Carlile, Miguel, Ryan Adams and Temple of the Dog.

Actors Brad Pitt and Jack Black also participated in the event.