Senate upholds Treasury decision to ease Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has narrowly upheld a Treasury Department decision to lift sanctions from three companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

A vote to move forward on a Democratic resolution to reverse Treasury’s decision failed Wednesday on a 57-42 vote, just short of the 60 votes needed. The vote came up short even though several Republicans had criticized the sanctions move and 11 of them voted with Democrats.

At issue is a December announcement from the Treasury Department that the U.S. would lift sanctions on the companies linked to Deripaska, including the aluminum giant Rusal.

The Treasury Department says the Russian companies have committed to separating from Deripaska, but Democrats say he hasn’t relinquished enough control.