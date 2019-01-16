Michigan State trustees call meeting after Engler comments

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University’s board has called a special meeting amid renewed criticism of interim President John Engler’s handling of the fallout around disgraced ex-sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar.

The East Lansing school says “a personnel action” will be discussed Thursday.

Engler told The Detroit News Editorial Board Friday that women sexually assaulted by the now-imprisoned Nassar have been in the “spotlight” and are “still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition.”

Trustee Brian Mosallam said Wednesday on Twitter that “JOHN ENGLER’S REIGN OF TERROR IS OVER.” His tweet followed a post by fellow Democrat and trustee Dianne Byrum announcing Thursday’s meeting.

Engler, Michigan’s Republican governor from 1991 through 2002, was hired by trustees last February after the previous president resigned amid fallout from the Nassar scandal.