Bob Costas exiting longtime home at NBC Sports

Wednesday, January 16, 2019
LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC Sports says Bob Costas is leaving his longtime broadcast home.

Costas’ departure comes two years after he stepped down as NBC’s prime-time Olympics host.

NBC Sports provided no further details Wednesday on his exit.

A representative for the 66-year-old Costas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Costas served as the emcee for NBC’s Olympics 11 times starting in 1992. In early 2017, he stepped aside for network newcomer Mike Tirico, formerly with ESPN.

The New York Post first reported his decision to leave NBC Sports, quoting Costas as saying that his departure was settled “quietly and happily for all concerned.”

