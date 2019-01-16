Open
Wednesday, January 16, 2019
BIG 3: El Chapo Bribe, Fake Cop in St. Peters & 13yo Signs w/Michigan

1. Joaquin Guzman’s one-time associate dropped bombshell testimony Tuesday claiming El Chapo once paid President Enrique Pena Nieto 100-million-dollars to look the other way. 2. The St. Peters Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the lookout for a suspected fake cop. 3. A 13-year-old seventh grader in Michigan is now the youngest person to ever be offered a football scholarship from the University of Michigan.

