UNC removes Confederate pedestal from campus overnight

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Crews removed remnants of a Confederate statue from the University of North Carolina hours after the school’s outgoing president ordered they be put into storage.

The university sent a statement early Tuesday confirming the work to remove the massive pedestal was happening at its Chapel Hill campus, hours after the announcement by Chancellor Carol Folt. Folt also said she was stepping down from her role at the end of the school year.

Folt said the items will be stored while their fate is decided. The statue was toppled by protesters last August.

WRAL-TV reports that crews with a large truck, a forklift and floodlights performed the removal and finished the work by 2:40 a.m., leading to cheers by a crowd that had gathered to watch.